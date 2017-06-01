TRACKING: A few showers possible tonight, otherwise partly cloudy

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

It's been a summer-like couple of days across eastern Iowa, and that will continue tonight into Sunday. A cold front will track through the area overnight, bringing the chance for a few showers or an isolated storm. Temperatures will be in the 60s and the wind will be SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday, the front tracks through the area, ushering in drier air, but temperatures remain warm in the middle and upper 80s. The wind becomes NW 5-10 mph. Tomorrow night will be mostly clear with lows back down in the 50s.

The week ahead looks relatively quiet, with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a slight chance for storms on Thursday and Friday. Stay with KWWL for updates.

