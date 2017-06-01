Hospital celebrates cancer survivors - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hospital celebrates cancer survivors

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

A "Life is a Party" event will held by Mercy Iowa City to celebrate people that beat cancer on Cancer Survivors Day.

Survivors, along with their families and friends, health care providers and the public are invited to join in on the event. The celebration will be on Saturday, June 3, from 1 - 2:30 p.m. inside the Mercy Hospital Atrium. 

Jenna Maxson of West branch will talk about her journey with cancer. There will be music, prizes, refreshments, and a cupcake bar.

For more information about this event, contact Mercy On Call at (319) 358-2767 or 1-800-358-2767.

