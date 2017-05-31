New sport bringing people downtown

The sounds of teamwork and a competitive drive can be heard through downtown Waterloo.

The sounds coming from the new Dek Hockey rink, open for its first full season, at the corner of Park and Jefferson.

Dek Hockey is a form of floor hockey, played in a rink.

Not just for kids, the sport has adults getting back in the game, too.

"It took me a long time to find a way to play hockey again. I hadn't played in about 15 years. It gives us a place to come play where we are not bothering anybody, shooting balls into people's yards, denting cars like we use to when we were kids," said league player Matt Duke.

Goalie Bob Martin rounded up some of his coworkers from Tyson Foods. Though many never played any form of hockey, they've formed the Waterloo Ballers.

"It would be our first win. That would be great," said Martin, referring to their Wednesday night league game.

Win or lose, the guys still having fun; something echoed by everyone on the Dek.

Single Speed opened up just across that street. The popular brewery, not only a great place to get a drink after the game, but also creating some extra foot traffic to the arena.

"The biggest thing that we are happy about and what I want to keep doing is getting people who might not generally be in the downtown area coming downtown and give them an activity to do down here. We got a lot of great things in downtown Waterloo," said co-owner of Waterloo Dek Hockey Joe Giachino.

This spring season, there are more than 300 people signed up for adult and youth league games.

Waterloo Dek Hockey will be offering free public sessions in July for those looking to try the sport out.

The Waterloo Dek Hockey has a five-year lease with the City of Waterloo for the rink in the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.