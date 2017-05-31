Child safety seat checks to be offered in Marion

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3 out of 4 child safety seats are installed incorrectly.

Marion Police and Fire Departments hope to correct those installations by offering a free inspection. On Saturday, June 3rd from 9 a.m. to noon both departments will be at Fire Station No. 2 at 3933 Katz Drive in Marion.

There, certified child safety seat technicians will make sure car seats are safely installed.

People are asked to bring their vehicle, child safety seat and/or booster seat, as well as their manuals for both. They also recommend that children are present.

The release also attached as a reminder that children under the age of one and less than 20 pounds must ride rear facing and that it's recommended that children stay that way until two-years-old. Children under six must ride in a child safety seat or booster seat.