6-year-old hit by semi truck in Iowa Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

6-year-old hit by semi truck in Iowa Falls

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
IOWA FALLS (KWWL) -

A six-year-old boy is airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a semi truck.  It happened at Oak and Pierce Streets in Iowa Falls.

Troopers say the boy was hit near the rear tires of the semi.  His name has not been released and his exact condition is unknown.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.