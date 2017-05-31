VIDEO: Tiger Woods DUI arrest dashcam video released by Jupiter Police

VIDEO: Tiger Woods DUI arrest dashcam video released by Jupiter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Police have released the dashcam video of Tiger Woods' arrest.  The golfer was arrested Monday in Jupiter, Florida and charged with driving under the influence.

In the video, Woods can be seen taking a number of sobriety tests, which he eventually failed.  Woods did not have any alcohol in his system.  He says he had an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

The full video can be seen below.

