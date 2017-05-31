Crews respond to house fire in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews respond to house fire in Waterloo

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Crews responded to a house fire in Waterloo.  It happened in the 2800 block of E 4th Street.

They say it was contained to the kitchen, but there is smoke damage throughout the home.  The man living inside was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but is expected to be ok.

