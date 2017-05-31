Separate trials ordered for parents of girl starved to death

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The adoptive parents of a West Des Moines teenager who officials say was starved to death will have separate trials.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2qBJUTv ) that a judge issued the ruling Wednesday for separate trials from 42-year-old Nicole Finn and 46-year-old Joseph Finn in the October death of 16-year-old Natalie Finn.

Nicole Finn's trial on first-degree murder and other charges has been set for Oct. 23. Joseph Finn's trial on charges of kidnapping, neglect or abandonment and child endangerment has been set for Nov. 27.

A medical examiner found that Natalie Finn died from denial of critical care. A neighbor reported to police that Natalie Finn had regularly asked for food before her death.

