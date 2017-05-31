KWWL building project in home stretch

The KWWL construction project is wrapping up, and phase two should be done by the end of June.

Station managers say the project is in the home stretch.

By the beginning of July, news, sales, and production should all be working in their updated respective departments.

KWWL Station Manager, John Huff, says he can't wait.

"Over the next few weeks we're going to see a lot of changes with the outside of the building being painted, some landscaping being done, of course a lot of finishes on the inside from painting, to doors to windows. A lot of the final touches are being done over the next few weeks," Huff said.

Huff admits its been a noisy project with something new almost every day, but he reminds everyone that the noise is well worth it.

"Right now, a lot of the staff, they're very excited to see the project come into its final stages. A lot of the finishes are in place. It's really exciting to see it come to this point," Huff said.

What was once an old showroom for Overland automobiles decades ago, and the old studio, newsroom, and reception area a few months ago, will now be the updated sales department July 1st.

It's really the last portion of this project.

"A lot of the historical brick is being uncovered that was previously covered up by walls over the years. A lot of that is uncovered. The mezzanine railing which was a focal point back in the old showroom in the 1900's in the Overland Dealership is in place, and the original terrazzo tile in the showroom of the dealership has been uncovered. It's being refurbished, polished, sealed, and the tile itself is going to be pretty amazing," Huff said.

John Huff said over the next few weeks, construction crews will be busy repainting the outside of the building.

Once people are settled into their departments, people will be invited to come and see the updated building sometime this coming fall.