Times set for select Iowa Hawkeye Football games

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The University of Iowa will appear on an ESPN network on two of the first three Saturdays of the 2017 football season, while closing the Big Ten schedule on FS1.  Early season start times were announced by ESPN and FOX on Wednesday.  BTN has not yet announced its early season schedule.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa State on Sept. 9, will kickoff at 11 a.m. (CT) in Ames, with that contest airing on ESPN or ESPN2.  The Hawkeyes will host North Texas the following weekend at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2.

Iowa’s annual Black Friday contest at Nebraska (Nov. 24) will air on FS1, with a 3 p.m. (CT) start time.  Iowa’s Homecoming game against Illinois (Oct. 7) has an 11 a.m. (CT) opening kick, with the network designation to be determined.

Prime time games for the remainder of the season, beginning with week four, will be announced no later than 12 days prior to the game date, per the new media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones met in prime time last season in Kinnick Stadium, with Iowa taking a 42-3 win to maintain possession of the Cy-Hawk Trophy.  Iowa holds a 42-22 overall series advantage.

Iowa will visit Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the first time since its 28-20 victory clinched a perfect 12-0 regular season and Big Ten West Division title.  Iowa also defeated the Cornhuskers 40-10 in Iowa City last season to maintain possession of the Heroes Trophy.

Iowa will host North Texas for the second time in three years.  The Hawkeyes won by a 62-16 margin in 2015, in the only previous meetings between the two programs.

