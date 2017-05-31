Early Iowa State football games confirmed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Early Iowa State football games confirmed

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The 2017 Iowa State football season is less than 100 days away and the ISU Athletics Department has confirmed television and kickoff times for the first four games of the season.

Iowa State will open the 2017 season under the lights, playing host to UNI on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Cyclones.tv will carry the game.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series clash between Iowa State and Iowa (Sept. 9) will be an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN or ESPN2. This year’s showdown will be in Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State’s first road game will be at Akron on Sept. 16. CBS Sports Network will carry the game beginning at 11 a.m.

The Cyclones will play host to Texas on a Thursday night (Sept. 28) ESPN prime time slot. The game will kickoff at 6:30 or 7 p.m.

Iowa State returns 23 starters from last season’s team, including nine players who earned preseason All-Big 12 honors from Athlon Sports.

Over 50,000 fans have attended a game in Jack Trice Stadium a school-record 39-straight games.

