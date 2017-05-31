UPDATE: 4th Street Bridge construction closures - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATERLOO (KWWL) -
Closures to the 4th Street Bridge in Waterloo are set for June 2, as construction will be happening to restore the pedestrian bridge.
Those with the City of Waterloo say the bridge will be closed during the day on Friday, June 2 for painting and the replacement of canopy windows on the pedestrian bridge.
The driver's portion of the bridge will be open for My Waterloo Days and Irish Fest, and it will be reopened after 7 p.m. each night until June 18.
Starting the 19th, the northeast bound lane may reopen when construction allows; the city also says the bridge may be open some weekends.
The estimated date for full bridge access for drivers is the end of September; the pedestrian bridge should be open to full access at the end of October. 
If you have any questions about the closures, call the City of Waterloo Engineering Department at (319) 291-4312 or email them here.
