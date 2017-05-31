Online licensing for fireworks sales now open - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Online licensing for fireworks sales now open

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
People can now register online for a license to sell consumer fireworks in Iowa.  Fireworks wholesalers can also register.

Information for licensing and registration can be found here.  Consumer fireworks can be sold between June 1 and July 8 each year, and from December 10 to January 3.

Consumer fireworks include roman candles, bottle rockets, firecrackers, and ground spinners. 

