Reynolds inaugural 'celebration' is strategic move for GOP

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be the headliner at an unofficial inaugural event this week that raises money for the Republican Party.

The strategic move highlights the GOP's focus on the upcoming midterm elections and Reynolds' anticipated gubernatorial run.

The Republican Party of Iowa is footing the bill for what it's calling an "Inaugural Celebration" for Reynolds, who was sworn in May 24. A ticket to the Friday night event at a downtown Des Moines hotel will cost $75 per attendee and include hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

Iowa GOP spokesman Carlos Cruz emphasized the occasion is not a formal inaugural event but instead a fundraiser. Republicans next year will try to keep congressional seats and maintain majorities they now enjoy in both the state House and Senate.

