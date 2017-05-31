Pet wolf put down after biting 2-year-old

Deputies in Grant County, Wisconsin are investigating after a toddler is bitten by a woman's pet wolf.

They say it happened in the morning on Memorial Day in Paris Township. Deputies say the two-year-old girl was with her family when she was bitten by a wolf.

The wolf was in a cage at the time and was able to bite the girl through the cage. They say the wolf was owned by Sheryl Hess.

After the bite, the little girl's arm was seriously injured; she had to be taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, but then she was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics.

Deputies say the wolf was put down, and is being tested for rabies.