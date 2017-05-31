Retired Archbishop of Dubuque dies at 94

The Archdiocese of Dubuque says Archbishop Emeritus Daniel W. Kucera has passed away at the age of 94.

Kucera died yesterday at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. He's survived by a brother, who is also a priest in Lisle, Illinois.

Kucera was born in Chicago in 1923 and became a Benedictine monk in 1944. He was appointed as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dubuque in 1984, and served in the position for 11 years before retiring in October 1995.

A visitation for Kucera will be this coming Monday, June 5 at St. Raphael in Dubuque starting at 5 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Another visitation will happen on Tuesday at the Cathedral starting at 10 a.m. before a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

The Archdiocese says everyone is welcome to attend the visitations and funeral. Memorials may be given to the Archbishop Kucera Educational Development Fund in care of the Archdiocese.