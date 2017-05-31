Bookmobile delayed a week after accident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bookmobile delayed a week after accident

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

No one was hurt when the Iowa City Public Library's Bookmobile hit a pole earlier this week.

The Bookmobile was supposed to begin it's summer schedule on June 1st but that has been pushed back to June 6th due to the accident.

In a release from the City of Iowa City, it said the Bookmobile was in route to visit a school this week when it hit the pole. The accident broke two of it's windows which need to be replaced before it can beginning operation again.

On June 6th, the Bookmobile will stop at the following locations:

  • 9 to 10 a.m.: Legacy Senior Living, 1020 S. Scott Blvd.
  • 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Oaknoll George Street, 1 Oaknoll Dr.
  • Noon to 1p.m.: North Dodge Hy-Vee, 1125 N. Dodge St.
  • 2 to 3 p.m.: Forest View Trailer Court, 1205 Laura Drive
  • 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Iowa City Marketplace, 1660 Sycamore St.
