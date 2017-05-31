Cedar Rapids Museum Week to debut in June

Museums and cultural institutions in Cedar Rapids are joining forces to put on the Cedar Rapids Museum Week next month in and around the city.

This will be the first-ever museum week for the group of museums, which is partnering with Go Cedar Rapids to make the event possible. The theme for the week will be "Sharing Stories" and will include events beginning on Monday, June 12 and running through Sunday, June 18.

Here are some of the events happening during the week:

- The Iowa Masonic Library & Museum, Grand Lodge of Iowa’s “Celebrating 300 Years” exhibition

- Oak Hill Neighborhood Walking Tour led by the History Center’s Mark Stoffer-Hunter

- Cedar Rapids Museum Week Trivia Night presented by The History Center and hosted at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, a night of trivia and fun facts from Cedar Rapids museums, an Official Freedom Festival Event

- “Late Nights at the NCSML,” on the evening of CR Trivia Night and every Wednesday the NCSML is open until 8 p.m.

- BOGO Admission for Brucemore Mansion Tours

- Special tours given by Executive Director Sean Ulmer & Associate Curator Kate Kunau at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, along with family friendly interactives in the galleries

- The Grant Wood Studio open for free docent guided tours

- The African American Museum of Iowa’s Juneteenth Festival at Viola Gibson Park

- Three new displays at the Veterans Memorial Building that embrace military history and community involvement of Eastern Iowa Veterans

Visit the Cedar Rapids Museum Week's website or Facebook page for more information.