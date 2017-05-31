Man taken to hospital after being pulled from Cedar River

A man was pulled out of the Cedar River this morning. 911 got a call a man fell in around 9:44 a.m.

He was reported to be downstream from the dam, next to the Ice House in Cedar Falls.

The man was able to get to shallow water near the railroad bridge and walk toward the shoreline. That's where first responders were able to use a rope to rescue him.

We're told the 32-year-old man was taken to Sartori Hospital. We do not yet know his name.