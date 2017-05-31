Dubuque Fighting Saints hire new coach

The Dubuque Fighting Saints have hired 38-year-old Oliver David as their new head coach, effective immediately.

David comes back to the Fighting Saints after a year as an assistant for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

“My passion for Dubuque Fighting Saints hockey is ringing in my ears as loudly as our great fans banging their cowbells,” David said. “To be back with our club, and to have the opportunity to build on the sturdy foundation laid by our excellent coaches of the past, is an ‘am I dreaming?’ moment. It needs not to be said, but I’m ecstatic to be back in Dubuque.”

He'll be formally introduced at a press conference June 5 at the Mystique Community Ice Center.

“We are very pleased to have Oliver returning to Dubuque as our head coach. Given his time here, the transition will be virtually seamless,” said Brad Kwong, the Managing Partner of Northern Lights Hockey, LLC. “But that is not the reason we selected Oliver. We selected him for his elite coaching abilities—his ability to see the game, to communicate and motivate his players and staff, and equally important, his demeanor and outstanding character.”