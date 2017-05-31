VIDEO: Underground water pipe explodes in Ukraine - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Underground water pipe explodes in Ukraine

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Security cameras captured a huge explosion in Ukraine.

An underground water pipe exploded. The ground was shaking before the explosion, and the video shows the pavement buckling with dirt spewing everywhere.

Several cars were reportedly damaged, and many windows shattered. There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. 

