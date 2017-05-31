Iowa DHS Director retires, after calls for firing

Iowa Department of Human Services Director Chuck Palmer has announced he will be retiring on June 16.

Palmer's retirement announcement comes after calls for Governor Kim Reynolds to fire him.

State Senator Matt McCoy, the ranking member of the Senate Government Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Governor Reynolds last week.

The letter reads as follows:



“In light of recent events, including the deaths Sabrina Ray and Natalie Finn, Iowans need new leadership at the Department of Human Services. We need a human services director whose first priority is protecting vulnerable Iowans, not providing cover for the staffing cuts that have contributed to the horrendous abuse of Iowa children.



“That’s why I call on you to fire DHS Director Chuck Palmer today. He must be replaced by a fearless, outspoken advocate who will do everything possible to make Iowa a safe state for children again.”

Palmer has served as DHS director for more than 15 years. Governor Terry Branstad named Palmer the director of DHS twice, once in 1989 and again in 2011.