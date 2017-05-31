Search for Mason City man accused of attempted murder continues - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Search for Mason City man accused of attempted murder continues

Written by Sara Belmont
Mason City Police are looking for a man accused of attempted murder. They say 20-year-old Braedon Bowers allegedly stabbed another man. That man remains in critical condition.

Bond on the warrant is $50,000.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Mason City with the investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call (641) 421-3636 or contact North Iowa CrimeStoppers.

