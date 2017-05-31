Reports say three-week-old Michigan baby died in pit bull attack - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Reports say three-week-old Michigan baby died in pit bull attack

According to several reports, including USA Today, an infant was killed from a dog bite on her head.

Reports say the baby was found bleeding with a severe head injury at her home in Grand Rapids this week.

USA Today reports one of the family's three pit bulls was found with blood around its mouth. Reports also indicate other people in the house say they had checked on the baby five minutes before the apparent attack, and say she was fine.


