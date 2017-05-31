Bears backup Mark Sanchez injured, out for offseason program - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bears backup Mark Sanchez injured, out for offseason program

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -

Bears backup quarterback Mark Sanchez will likely miss the rest of Chicago's offseason program after suffering what the team says is a minor injury on Tuesday.


He is expected to be ready for training camp.


The Bears signed Sanchez to a one-year deal in March. He spent last season backing up Dallas' Dak Prescott.


Earlier in the day, the Bears requested waivers on quarterback Connor Shaw. They rescinded the move after Sanchez was injured.

