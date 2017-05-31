Trains, buses to halt in honor of men killed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Transit officials plan to halt all buses and trains Friday in a moment of silence honoring the men killed and others affected by the attack on a northeast Portland train.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports  that MAX operators will stop trains at their nearest station and bus drivers will pull over at stops or along their routes at noon Friday.

TriMet also invites the public to participate in the minute of silence.

"TriMet stands together with our community," the agency said in a statement.

The statement refers to Rick Best, 53; Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23; and Micah Fletcher, 21. Best and Namkai-Meche died of multiple stab wounds. Fletcher was released from an area hospital late on Monday.

