US Embassy, NATO mission condemn Kabul attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The U.S. Embassy in Kabul and the NATO mission have condemned the massive bombing that killed 80 people near the German Embassy in the Afghan capital earlier in the day.

America's top diplomat to Kabul, Special ChargΘ d'Affaires Hugo Llorens said Wednesday's "horrific and shameful attack demonstrates these terrorists' complete disregard for human life and their nihilistic opposition to the dream of a peaceful future for Afghanistan."

Llorens offered his "deepest condolences to the families of all those killed and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The Kabul headquarters of NATO's mission to Afghanistan also denounced the car bombing which the alliance said went off near Zambaq Square, close to the area housing several diplomatic and government facilities. The U.S. Embassy is not located there but in another part of the city, about a kilometer (half mile) away.

The NATO statement praised "the courage of Afghan Security Forces, especially the police and first responders. Attacks such as these only serve to strengthen our commitment to our Afghan partners as they seek a peaceful, stable future for their country."