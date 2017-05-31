Police, firefighters save boy's birthday after no one shows - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police, firefighters save boy's birthday after no one shows

Posted: Updated:

Police and firefighters stepped in to save the day when no one shows up to a boy's birthday party.

The boy's mother went to a police department in Texas, asking if anyone would come talk to the boy.

He wants to be an officer when he grows up.

When they heard that, all the officers on shift at the time, plus a few firefighters, showed up to celebrate. 

Since the party, several kids have come over and someone even left an anonymous gift at their front door.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.