Police, firefighters save boy's birthday after no one shows

Police and firefighters stepped in to save the day when no one shows up to a boy's birthday party.

The boy's mother went to a police department in Texas, asking if anyone would come talk to the boy.

He wants to be an officer when he grows up.

When they heard that, all the officers on shift at the time, plus a few firefighters, showed up to celebrate.

Since the party, several kids have come over and someone even left an anonymous gift at their front door.