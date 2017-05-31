WATCH: Wild crash on Iowa raceway - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Wild crash on Iowa raceway

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
KNOXVILLE (KWWL) -

One car up and over the fence.

An awful crash happens on an Iowa raceway.

Watch what happens at the Knoxville Raceway.

The crash takes Alan Zoot Zoutte's car up and over a wall. 

He is OK. 

He's the 8th driver to clear the fence since they were built in 1982.

