Woman turns 106 years young

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
A woman in Austria is celebrating her 106th birthday.

She has two daughters, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

One way she keeps her mind sharp is by counting to one-thousand every single day.

She said that she counts the numbers out loud and if she makes one mistake, she starts all over at one.

