Plainfield couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Celebrating 70 years of marriage.

A Plainfield couple says forgiveness, faith and a game of cards every night keeps them happy after so much time together.

Lorenz and Wilma Brase just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were married on May 29th, 1947. That was just a day after the famous 1947 May snowstorm.

The couple says although the wedding had kind of a stormy start, they've spent many years in Iowa happy together.

Wilma worked at Bartels and she was a teacher for many years.

Lorenz was a farmer and a school bus driver. He also hauled canned milk and he did appliance repair work.

Many people in the Plainfield community know them for being kind, small-town Iowa neighbors.

Around 150 people showed up to a celebration this weekend in honor of their anniversary.

The two say they met at roller skating party in Nashua in their early 20s.

The couple has four kids, eight grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.