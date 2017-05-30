Cedar Valley Heart Walk set for Saturday morning

The 2017 edition of the annual Cedar Valley Heart Walk will be held this Saturday, June 3, at Mudd Advertising on the Prairie Lakes in Cedar Falls, just off Hudson Road. http://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/MWA-MidWestAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=2145

Check in will begin at 8:00 am, followed by the walk at 9:00 a.m. around the beautiful Prairie Lakes area. Check out this video with Cathy Brandt of the American Heart Association, who explains what they do with the money raised from the area heart walks in Dubuque and Waterloo-Cedar Falls.