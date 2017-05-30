Cedar Valley Heart Walk set for Saturday morning - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Valley Heart Walk set for Saturday morning

Posted: Updated:

The 2017 edition of the annual Cedar Valley Heart Walk will be held this Saturday, June 3, at Mudd Advertising on the Prairie Lakes in Cedar Falls, just off Hudson Road. http://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/MWA-MidWestAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=2145

Check in will begin at 8:00 am, followed by the walk at 9:00 a.m. around the beautiful Prairie Lakes area.  Check out this video with Cathy Brandt of the American Heart Association, who explains what they do with the money raised from the area heart walks in Dubuque and Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.