Texas Police, firefighters save boy's birthday after no one comes to party

Most kids look forward all year to their birthday, along with the anticipation and lots of preparation that comes with it. This past weekend, Graham Day was getting ready for his eighth birthday party in Hurst.

Nobody came to Graham's party. His family is relatively new to the Hurst area, Graham doesn't play team sports, and he hasn't made a lot of close friends.

In an effort to rescue Graham's birthday, his parents reached out to the Hurst Police Department.

At that time, Officer Brandon Schmidt was working on filing reports when dispatch let him know a woman was at the department.

"She was wondering if someone could come down and talk to them because he just really likes the police," Schmidt said.

Graham said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up because they fix things, and this time, "they came to fix the party," Graham said.

The entire shift of Hurst police officers came to "fix" Graham's party, plus some firefighters, too.

Officer Adam Longoria said the officers staged down the street until everyone was there.

"Just pulled up together with the lights on, popped the sirens a few times," Longoria said.

They sang "Happy Birthday" to Graham and even ate some of that chocolate cake the family made.

"I can't say no to it, so yes," Schmidt said.

"The chocolate cake was pretty good," Longoria added.

And for the officers, they're grateful they could help and also grateful they weren't busy.

"God works in all kinds of different ways, and at that time I think it was just the right place for us to be at the right time," Schmidt said.

Graham's mom also posted a last-minute message on the private social network for neighborhoods called "Nextdoor," and several children from their new neighborhood came over, someone else even left an anonymous gift at their front door.