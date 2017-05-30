Community shocked by father killed in road washout

A man on his way to work died early Tuesday morning, as high waters on the Mississippi River washed out a section of Highway 82.

The washout wasn't discovered before 59-year-old James Walleser's car went into the river..

The car slide into the river and Walleser died before emergency crews could rescue him.

"It was shocking, not only the nature of the what occurred because of the impact to the potential economy and businesses, but once word came of who the individual was, I think everybody, just kind of forgot about that; kind of started to go through their own grieving process," said Lansing Mayor Mike Brennan, who grew up with Walleser.

The family is long-time Lansing residents.

Walleser leaves behind 5 children, two older son's who work in town.

"Jim [James] had triplets that are still in high school that are very active in athletics. A daughter that plays on the softball team and two sons that play on the baseball team," said Mayor Brennan.

Tuesday's games were canceled, but softball and baseball teams still practiced. The athletic director telling KWWL, he just wanted to give the kids something else to focus on.

"The school made the decision out of respect for the family and their grieving process," said Mayor Brennan.

Walleser was also a bartender at The Other Place in Lansing. The staff taking the news hard.

"The community will pull together and do what they can for the family," said Mayor Brennan.

