Broken truck delays recycle pick up at drop-off locations

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Cardboard and bags of plastic goods are overflowing onto the ground at the East Side Recycling Center in Iowa City.

The city is asking people to temporarily stop drop-off at the location, as well as at the North Dodge center.

Bins at the locations are full and will stay that way because their recycling truck is broken, the city said in a memo.

People looking to drop off recyclables are being redirected to the Benton Street location, which they said is still accepting materials.

Curbside recycling is still operating normally, they said.

There's no timetable included on when the truck will be fixed or replace and drop-offs at the two spots can continue.

