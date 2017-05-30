Lauren Whitehead wins Solon special election for city council va - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lauren Whitehead wins Solon special election for city council vacancy

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
SOLON (KWWL) -

The city of Solon has filled a spot on its city council, pending final results.  Lauren Whitehead won the special election Tuesday night with 159 votes (64%).

Dale L. Snipes finished in second with 88 votes (36%).  Voter turnout was 14.6%.

All results are unofficial until the canvass on Tuesday, June 6.

