Police: Orlando airport gunman in custody; everyone safe

UPDATE: Police say a gunman at the Orlando International Airport has been taken into custody and that everyone is safe.

Orlando police tweeted that authorities would update the media soon Tuesday night. The call about an armed man came in about 7:30 p.m. and the situation was resolved nearly three hours later, after a crisis negotiator was called in to help.

The terrifying situation created confusion and uncertainty at the airport as travelers posted video and photos online of officers with their weapons drawn.

Authorities said earlier that no shots had been fired.

--------------------------------------

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.

Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell tells the Orlando Sentinel that law enforcement officers are on the scene Tuesday night.

The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations.

Fennell didn’t immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press. Police referred calls to the spokeswoman.

Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.