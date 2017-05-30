Officers respond to report of armed man at Orlando airport - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Officers respond to report of armed man at Orlando airport

Posted: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.

Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell tells the Orlando Sentinel that law enforcement officers are on the scene Tuesday night.

The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations.

Fennell didn’t immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press. Police referred calls to the spokeswoman.

Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.