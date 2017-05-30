Several windshields smashed over weekend

Several cars got their windshields smashed in over Memorial Day weekend.

We are aware of four separate situations in NE Cedar Rapids.

An SUV had a smashed windshield and loose headlight in the 1600 block of C Avenue.

The owner, Kacey Hanson tells us it's the second time her windshield has been broken this month.

"I think they went on some kind of mischievous spree, breaking peoples windshields for fun."

Police say it happened between 11 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Less than a half mile away and around the same time frame a windshield was damaged in the 1800 block of B Avenue.

Not far from there, a pickup truck had it's windshield smashed in while parked in a softball field parking lot near the 500 block of Gwendolyn Drive, we spoke with the owner David Vinton.

"I was pretty irate, pretty, pretty mad. I pay monthly on it anyways and now this is an extra $400 expense I gotta put into it," he told us.

While in the area our KWWL crew spotted another person impacted on 18th Street not far from where Vinton's pickup truck was parked.

Victims tell us nothing was stolen from their vehicles.



