Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

Danish officials today hosed down Copenhagen's famed little mermaid statue after it was found doused with red paint.

A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. Authorities on the Faeroe Islands allow islanders to drive herds of pilot whales into shallow waters, where they are stabbed to death.The meat and blubber are shared afterward, it's a practice that dates back to the late 16 century.

The statue has been sitting on a rock at the entrance to the Copenhagen Harbor since 1913.

She's been a popular target over the years for vandals, who have blown her off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.