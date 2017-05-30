Elementary students help fight hunger

Small hands are doing big work one scoop at a time.

Jackson Elementary students are helping to feed to hungry by filling food bags through the 'Take Away Hunger' program.

The effort is school-wide and while they don't know for sure where the food is going, they know it is going to someone who really needs it.

"Most people think like kids can't do anything but we can do a ton. Because just showing here what we have done, we have helped many people over the past few years," says 5th grader Henry McMahan.

In fact, before filling food bags they filled large tubes with quarters.

"Each quarter feeds a hungry child so we went off that basis with a goal of $5,000," 5th grader Jonah McMahan told us.

They reached their $5,000 goal.

"People around the world can help people around the world," Henry says.

Altogether students filled enough food bags to feed 18,396 people.

"It's just great I don't know if there is anything better that you can feel," Jonah says.

The organizer of the event at Jackson told us she thinks the food this year will most likely go to Africa.

The meals the students packaged are very bland and made for someone who is truly starving.





