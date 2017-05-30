Police investigating allegations of child abuse at Starry Elementary

Police investigating allegations of child abuse at Starry Elemen - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marion City Police Department is preparing to conduct an investigation regarding newly reported allegations pertaining to child abuse at Starry Elementary School from the 2015-2016 school year. According to Marion Independent School District, they were informed of this investigation today and will fully cooperate in the investigation. All information concerning the investigation remains under the control of the Marion Police Department.

