Former Hawkeye Kirksey signs big extension with the Cleveland Browns

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Cleveland Browns continued a positive offseason Tuesday with the signing of linebacker Christian Kirksey to a four-year contract extension.

Reportedly the deal is worth $38 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey, 24, led the team in tackles a year ago and could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

Kirksey was a standout linebacker with the Iowa Hawkeyes before being drafted in 2014 in the third round by Cleveland with the 71st overall pick.  Kirksey led the Browns in tackles with 143 in 2016.

