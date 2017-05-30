AL MVP Trout headed to disabled list

The Cleveland Browns continued a positive offseason Tuesday with the signing of linebacker Christian Kirksey to a four-year contract extension.
Reportedly the deal is worth $38 million, with $20 million guaranteed.More >>
Los Angeles Angels center fielder and former Cedar Rapids Kernel Mike Trout, the reigning American League MVP, is headed to the disabled list for the first time in his careerMore >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins take Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators, winning 5-3 Monday night.More >>
Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field.More >>
One-A boys state tennis..... Singles and doubles at the Byrne's Park tennis center in Waterloo.More >>
