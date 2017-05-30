AL MVP Trout headed to disabled list

Los Angeles Angels center fielder and former Cedar Rapids Kernel Mike Trout, the reigning American League MVP, is headed to the disabled list for the first time in his career and will have surgery Wednesday to repair the UCL in his left thumb. The typical timetable for return is six to eight weeks.

Trout, 25, suffered the injury Sunday on a headfirst slide while trying to steal second base in the fifth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins

Trout jammed his thumb into the base and yelled in pain as he rose from the ground. He was examined by a trainer and stayed in the game but was replaced in the sixth.

Trout went 0-for-2 on Sunday and is batting .337, the second-highest average in the AL. He has 16 home runs second most in the majors and Trout is fourth in the AL with 36 RBIs.