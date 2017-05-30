Google tracks states' top "how to spell" searches - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Google tracks states' top "how to spell" searches

Iowans don't know how to spell 'vacuum.' That's according to new data released by GoogleTrends.
They put out a graphic featuring the top searches for 'how to spell' in each state.
Iowa's top 'how to spell' search was for the word 'vacuum.'
Perhaps the most baffling search from all states was in Wisconsin, where the top 'how to spell' search was for the word 'Wisconsin.'
