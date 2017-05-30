99-year-old Iowa poll worker honored

Secretary of State Paul Pate is honoring the state's most senior precinct elections official, 99-year-old Berniece Butler.

Berniece, of Centerville, was awarded the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Medallion Award for her service.

“Berniece is a wonderful lady and I wanted to do something special to honor her,” Secretary Pate said.

It's not just working the polls that keeps Berniece busy. She is a member of Business and Professional Women of Iowa and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Also, Bernice still drivers her car, takes care of her garden, and she cans all of the produce she grows.

She will be turning 100 in August.

This is the second NASS Medallion Award that Secretary Pate has given to an Iowan; the first went to Mildred Davis of Sioux City.