Police ID 3 of 4 victims killed in Des Moines apartment fire

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified three of four people killed last week following a Des Moines apartment fire.

Des Moines police said in a news release Tuesday that 57-year-old Rosetta Toole, 71-year-old Henry Ellis, and 32-year-old Christopher Lander all died from injuries suffered in Thursday's fire at the Eddy Apartments, about two miles west of downtown Des Moines.

Police say Toole and Ellis died at local hospitals, while Lander died at a hospital in Iowa City.

Police say the fourth victims' identity had not yet been confirmed by Tuesday. Police have said that one person killed in the fire will have to be identified through DNA testing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

