Police ID 3 of 4 victims killed in Des Moines apartment fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police ID 3 of 4 victims killed in Des Moines apartment fire

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified three of four people killed last week following a Des Moines apartment fire.

Des Moines police said in a news release Tuesday that 57-year-old Rosetta Toole, 71-year-old Henry Ellis, and 32-year-old Christopher Lander all died from injuries suffered in Thursday's fire at the Eddy Apartments, about two miles west of downtown Des Moines.

Police say Toole and Ellis died at local hospitals, while Lander died at a hospital in Iowa City.

Police say the fourth victims' identity had not yet been confirmed by Tuesday. Police have said that one person killed in the fire will have to be identified through DNA testing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.