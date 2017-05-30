Man arrested for stabbing during road rage incident in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man arrested for stabbing during road rage incident in Iowa

 A man is now in jail after allegedly stabbing an Ionia man at Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road. 

Early in May, Black Hawk County Deputies began investigating a reported road rage incident. They say the investigation led them to Donald Hutton, of St. Paul, Minnesota.

He was arrested two days ago in Minnesota on multiple charges. He's currently in jail in Minnesota, awaiting extradition back to Iowa

