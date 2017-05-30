Waterloo consultant developing plan for contaminated site - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo consultant developing plan for contaminated site

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- Waterloo has hired a consultant to develop a plan for cleaning up and redeveloping the contaminated Chamberlain Manufacturing Corp. site.
   The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2rfK0xd ) that HR Green, of Johnston, will review reports about soil and water contamination as it develops cleanup options and cost estimates. The firm also will devise reuse designs to be displayed at a public open house later this year.
   Chamberlain Manufacturing was a defense contractor that operated at the 22-acre site from 1919 until closing in 1994. The city acquired the property in 2005. The Environmental Protection Agency told Chamberlain Manufacturing, now a division of The Duchossois Group Inc., in 2011 to clean up chemicals at the site and under surrounding homes. That effort is continuing.
 

