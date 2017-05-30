Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack coming to Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -
Alan Jackson's Honky Tonk Highway Tour with Special Guest Lee Ann Womack will be coming to eastern Iowa. 
The two will perform in at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on September 9. 
Doors for the show open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 that evening.
You can find more information about the concert here. 
